Feiss OL8701 Darby 1 Light Small Outdoor Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Feiss OL8701 Darby 1 Light Small Outdoor Wall Sconce Features:Constructed of durable Metal ensuring years of reliable performance outdoorsSafety rated for Wet Locations. This means the fixture can be installed in areas without cover of an overhang or roof.Ultra secure mounting assembly and easy install Feiss technology makes this fixture quick and easy to installMatch this fixture with a post light or an outdoor ceiling light from the Darby Collection to create a stunning matching lookDimensions:Height: 9.25"Width: 7.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 4.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Outdoor Wall Sconces Oil Rubbed Bronze