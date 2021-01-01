From feiss
Feiss OL8600/T Redding Station 10" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Tarnished Silver Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Feiss OL8600/T Redding Station 10" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from cast aluminum(1) 7 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included DimmableIntended for outdoor useCUL rated for wet locationsDark Sky compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-5/8"Width: 9"Extension: 10-3/8"Product Weight: 1.32 lbsBackplate Height: 6-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 7 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 7 wattsLumens: 340Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: PAR20Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2200K or 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulb Included: Yes Tarnished Silver