Ren Wil OL1535 Cascade 20" x 60" Frameless Abstract Painting on Canvas Green Home Decor Wall Decor Paintings and Prints
Ren Wil OL1535 Cascade 20" x 60" Frameless Abstract Painting on Canvas Features:The interpretive nature of this piece invites reflection and conversationA dynamic color palette combines to create a textural landscapeCreates a colorful panorama above a headboard or fireplace mantelThis product comes without a frameMounting hardware includedSpecifications:Height: 20"Width: 60"Depth: 1.5"Material: Canvas Paintings and Prints Green