Feiss OL14300 Newport Single Light 9" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Feiss OL14300 Newport Single Light 9" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from StoneStrong to withstand harsh environmentsComes with seedy glass cylinder shadeRequires (1) 75 watt max medium (E26) bulbDesigned for use with Vintage Edison bulbsThis product is designed for use outdoorsCUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 6-1/4"Extension: 7-5/8"Product Weight: 2.9 lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Diameter: 4-3/8"Backplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 5-3/4"Backplate Depth: 1-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75 wattsWattage: 75 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Bronze