From oliver by honeywell
Oliver by Honeywell OL11115-BRN-130 Oliver Leather & Mesh Industrial Men's Steel Toe
Leather upper with air-mesh cut outs for ventilation; external TPU cage to pull the heel back reducing friction and hot spots; rubber toe-guard; color-coordinated pull loops on the heel and tongue Removable triple-density poured PU and open cell foam footed for comfort; flex zero non-metallic, flexible, puncture-resistant midsole Slip-resistant shoes tire-tread center-sole pattern and lugged perimeter for stability on slick or uneven surfaces Meets ASTM f2413-11 m I/75 C/75 EH; outsole rubber provides heat resistance up to 356 °F (180 °C) Recommended use: construction, manufacturing, general purpose