Feiss OL10613 Shepherd 2 Light Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Dark Weathered Zinc Outdoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Feiss OL10613 Shepherd 2 Light Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Inspired by traditional Parisian style lanterns, the Shepherd outdoor lighting collection by Feiss features a decorative shepherd's crook, a latched and hinged front door panel, an inner Case White glass shade, Clear Seeded outer glass to create the visual appearance of vintage gas lanterns. Made of a proprietary composition for outstanding durability even in the harshest elements, the collection has a 5-year warranty. Offered in either Dark Weathered Zinc or Heritage Copper finishes, the collection includes 16”, 19”, 25” and 35” 1-Light Outdoor Wall Lanterns, 1-Light Outdoor Post, 1-Light Outdoor Hanging Lantern and a 2-Light Outdoor Flushmount. Features: Features Clear Seeded outer glass and Opal Etched inner glass Constructed of StoneStrong proprietary composite material to resist harsh outdoor conditions Capable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbs Dimensions: Height: 5.75" Width: 13" Product Weight: 9.1 LBS Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 2 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 75 Wattage: 150 Voltage: 120 Flush Mount Dark Weathered Zinc