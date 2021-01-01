From generation lighting
Generation Lighting OL10600 Shepherd 17" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Heritage Copper Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Generation Lighting OL10600 Shepherd 17" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Features(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useEngineered to withstand harsh coastal environmentsETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 16-1/2"Width: 7"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Heritage Copper