Oketo End Table

Make a statement next to your sofa with this end table. The base is made from black-finished metal in an open hourglass silhouette for a striking look that'll work with your color scheme. Capped with a faux marble tabletop, this side table has that Carrara look without the Carrara price tag. This end table measures 22" tall, so it will fit next to most standard sofas. When this table arrives, all you have to do is attach the base. Yeah, it's that easy. Size: 24.125" H x 15" W x 15" D