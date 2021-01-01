From deltana
Deltana OK6050B-L 6" x 5" Solid Brass Left Hand Olive Knuckle Hinge with Ball Bearing Polished Brass Cabinet Hinges Inset Hinges Olive Knuckle Hinges
Advertisement
Deltana OK6050B-L 6" x 5" Solid Brass Left Hand Olive Knuckle Hinge with Ball Bearing 6" x 5" Solid Brass Left Hand Olive Knuckle Hinge with Ball BearingDeltana is the architectural hardware manufacturer with a proven record for exceptional service and quality. Deltana inventories the country’s largest selection of architectural, lighting, and door hardware in several stunning finishes made from many solid, high quality materials.Dimensions: 6" x 5"Solid Brass Construction Olive Knuckle Hinges Polished Brass