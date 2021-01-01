From kawaii sports & fun activities tees
Kawaii Sports & Fun Activities Tees Ok But First Birdwatching Funny Birder Sports Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
A cute and funny novelty graphic design that lets other know your favorite hobby or sport. Perfect for dad, uncle, grandpa, or boyfriend that loves birdwatching. Great for a bird, parrot enthusiast, ornithologist, birdwatcher, birder, and birdwatching fan. Show off your vast knowledge about birds and ornithology. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only