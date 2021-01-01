Ojai Valley Instant Pot Cookbook: nutritious and tasty vegetarian soup and stew recipes Randy Graham Author

This cookbook is written for those who are thinking about purchasing an Instant Pot but are intimidated by the thought of using it as I was. As a young man, I had a horrible experience with a pressure cooker (see the chapter titled Recipe for Disaster). It didn't blow up in my face but darn close! When my wife's sister found an Instant Pot on sale, she told my wife Robin, and before you can say Bob's your uncle, I had a brand new Instant Pot Duo. I put it on the shelf, telling Robin, That's a very nice gift, but I don't like pressure cookers, and I don't want to learn how to use a new kitchen gadget no matter how popular it is. I'm fine using the slow cooker for soups and stews, and the rice cooker is perfectly good for steamed rice.If you try it, she said, I think you'll like it. The pressure cooker feature is to be embraced, not feared! Besides, you can get rid of the slow cooker and the rice cooker because the Instant Pot does all of that and more.The Instant Pot sat on the shelf (original box and all) until last summer. When I got out the slow cooker one morning, Robin said, If you are making soup for tonight, why not try making it in the Instant Pot? It will be just as tasty and won't take three to four hours to cook. After trying a few of my soup recipes, I finally let go of my old pressure cooker, slow cooker, and rice cooker devices. I not only saved shelf space, but I simplified my life. It was then that I got the idea to convert some of my soup and stew recipes for use in the Instant Pot...