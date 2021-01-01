From wrought studio
Oiti Brown/Red Area Rug
This striking rug features a bold layered oval design which will complement a transitional to modern décor style. Boasting a low-maintenance construction, this area rug is the perfect addition to any busy moderate-traffic living space. Made of 100% polypropylene, this rug is stain and fade-resistant making it a family-friendly choice. Regular vacuuming without the beater bar helps the rug remain attractive and serviceable; clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean sponge or cloth with mild detergent; periodic professional cleaning is recommended.