Hartz Oinkies 5" Pig Skin Twists with Peanut Butter Flavor Crunchy Middle Dog Treats, 16 count

Keep your canine companion happy and occupied with Hartz Oinkies Pig Skin Twists with Peanut Butter Flavor Crunchy Middle Dog Treats! These savory pig skins are oven-baked, and stuffed with a mouthwatering, crunchy peanut butter flavored center for a treat your dog will love! Satisfy your pal’s instinct to chew with this long-lasting, tasty treat, packed with flavor through and through! Oinkies Smoked Pig Skin Twists are baked, smoked and then baked again to lock in that rich, savory flavor that will have your pup drooling with delight every time!