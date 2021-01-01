IDUN Minerals Oil Serum - Hydration Boost, Reduces Sensitivity, Dullness & Fine Lines - Hyaluronic Acid & (Vitamin B3), Shea & Olive Oil - 100% Vegan, Glycerin & PCA, Dermatologist Tested - 1.01 oz

Part of Step 2 in IDUN Minerals Skin Care Routine our Oil Serum was specifically designed to penetrate high concentration of active ingredients deep into the skin to boost its hydration Enriched with natural moisture binders such as: Glycerin, PCA, & Hyaluronic Acid; along with Vitamin B3 & E reducing dullness & fine lines to nourish & revitalize the skin for a youthful glow IDUN Minerals Rich Oil Serum contains: Canola Seed, Olive, and Oat Oil, & Shea Butter; 100% Vegan; Dermatologist Tested; Fragrance & Cruelty Free; Unisex & Safe for all skin types IDUN Minerals Oil Serum is the perfect addition to your moisturizing routine, combine with our Facial Cleansers, Micellar Water, Day/Night Creams, Exfoliators, & Face Masks for best results IDUN Minerals has an extensive line of high quality makeup, skin care products and tools that will enhance and enrich your beauty routine with sheer goodness