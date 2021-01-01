Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Wall Lantern

Welcome family and guests to your home with this outdoor lantern. It has clean and classic lines that are naturally at home hanging outside any traditional home. Made from metal, this lantern has an arched, open design inspired by hurricane lamps found on coastal New England shores. Clear glass panels and a back reflector panel reflect the light from a 100W bulb of your choice (not included). This lantern is also rated for wet locations, so it's safe to install in uncovered outdoor areas. Size: 13.25" H x 6.5" W x 6.88" D