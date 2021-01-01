From parrot uncle

Parrot Uncle Oil Rubbed Bronze 2-Handle Widespread WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet | RBF61005ORB-EG

$128.24
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

This faucet embodies soft-modern design by incorporating curves into the familiar sleek, hard-edge motif of modern aesthetics. The clean, horizontal lines in this design create a precise aesthetic as the contrasting subtle curves offer balance. The small footprint of this faucet and the thin profile of the spout and handle make this a clean design that is optimum for any modern space. Parrot Uncle Oil Rubbed Bronze 2-Handle Widespread WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet | RBF61005ORB-EG

