Van Gogh Oil Pastels Deep Yellow 202.9 [Pack Of 6]

Van Gogh Oil pastels contain a binder of mineral oils and waxes. They are available in a wide variety of colors. Each color sold seperately in a three-inch stick.The last number in the color code indicates the tone of the pastel. Color swatches also ref lect these differences in tone..3 = mixing shade with black.5 = full shade.7/.8/.9 = mixing shade with an increasing amount of white.Pastels made from a mixture of premium quality mineral oils, waxes, and pigments.Color code: 202.9.Available in a variety of intense colors.Color: deep yellow.Achieve a soft, smooth, laydown