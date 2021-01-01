Oil Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

An ancient oak tree looms majestically over a field dotted with dew in this lovely oil painting print. Measuring 30" H x 60.25" W x 1.75" D, this generously sized canvas is well-suited for sprucing up wide-open spaces on your walls. Though its size is striking, its neutral brown and gray hues offer essential versatility so it can complement most existing arrangements. Ivory white and golden orange accents are hand-painted on to create a textured look. With a D-ring bracket hanger included, this artful addition is ready to hang as soon as it arrives.