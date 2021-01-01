From anony
Ohm 13 LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by ANONY - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (OHM-SBLK-13-22K)
The Ohm 13 LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by ANONY, seen here in its immaculate 13-light set, uses progressive, minimal design crafted with durable materials like Steel, Glass, and Aluminum. The Ohm takes on a contemporary spherical design and is built with integrated LED lamping which provides soft, ambient lighting to interior areas like lobbies, entryways, living rooms and dining rooms. Fixture achieves a hanging length of 10 feet but can be customized to as much as 100. Shape: Globe. Color: Matte. Finish: Matte Black Sandtex