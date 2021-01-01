Ohana Depot Ohana Mixed Brown 5-Piece Wicker Patio Seating Set with Sunbrella Sunflower Yellow Cushions

Create a beautiful outdoor area you've always dreamed of with Ohana 5-piece Deep Seating Set. Constructed with top quality PE resin wicker handwoven around rust-free powder coated aluminum frame, it is designed to withstand the elements. Comfortable cushions are weather resistant and available in vibrant colors to suit your style. The modular set can be used as shown or configure to suit your patio or backyard. No assembly required enjoy right out of the box.