From ohana depot
Ohana Depot Ohana Gray 7-Piece Wicker Patio Seating Set with Sunbrella Natural Cushions
Create a beautiful outdoor seating area you have always dreamed of with patio furniture by Ohana. Constructed from a lightweight aluminum frame and hand woven from the top quality PE resin wicker fiber, Ohana 7-piece Deep Seating Sectional with Ottomans is designed to withstand the elements. Weather resistant cushions are comfortable and available in various colors. No assembly required enjoy right out of the box.