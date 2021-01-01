Oh! Line LED Chandelier by LZF - Color: Beige - Finish: Beige - (O-LN S 80 LED DIMTRIAC UL 21 4000K)

The Oh! Line LED Chandelier from LZF is a clean and sleek modern piece that brings a simple, yet enticing modern design to the home. Hanging from the end of four thin wires, each evenly splayed out for maximum reach and balance, is a thick and oversized wood veneer ring that brightens the space with a series of lively finishes and colors. A matte satin acrylic shade holds an integrated LED within that emits a welcoming and even layer of light that beautifully shapes the ambiance of the room below. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Round. Color: Beige. Finish: Natural Cherry