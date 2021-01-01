Oglethorpe Recessed or Surface Mount Frameless Medicine Cabinet with 4 Adjustable Shelves and LED Lighting, Electrical Outlet

This medicine cabinet built from stronger, tougher, scratch-resistant aluminum. The mirror on the door was also increased to a whopping 5mm thickness for durability and great style. The new model will feature 3D, triple color temperature lighting (cool light, warm light, and a combination of cool and warm mixed). Each light has a built-in dimmer on it. As always, their LED digital clock comes standard. The interior light is now a beautiful inline LED light. Of course, this model always comes with a defogger, so the mirror does not get steamed in the shower as well as an interior electrical outlet and USB charging ports.