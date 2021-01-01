Ogara Porcelain Decorative Pitcher

This farm-inspired pitcher is ideal for retro, vintage, and farmhouse-themed living spaces. A storage piece that is spacious for your trinkets or decorative goods on your mantle, coffee table or kitchen counter. A pitcher shaped with farm animals silhouette. Suitable for indoor use only. Measures 9"L x 76"W x 12"H and weighs 4 lbs. Showcases a vintage-inspired "FREE FARM" text in rustic red. Please note that this item is for decorative purpose use only and are not food safe. This item ships in one carton