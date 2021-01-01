26" x 32" Hogan Windowpane Framed Wall Mirror Natural - Kate and Laurel

The warm hues of a rustic caramel finish convey the calm elegance of the Kate and Laurel - Hogan 9 Windowpane Wall Mirror. It's the perfect piece to enhance and brighten a room in a beautifully understated way. The nine individually beveled mirrors within the window pane frame create the illusion of outside while maintaining the cozy warmth of the inside. Constructed of solid wood, it is classically styled and durably built. This mirror comes with four D-rings installed on the back, positioned so that it can hang horizontally or vertically. Combine two or more of these mirrors above a couch or artfully hang in an entryway - it will not only visually expand a space but will also illuminate and define making the area lighter and welcoming. A mirror like this would work well above a kitchen table drawing the eye up and creating the feeling of height or just what a bedroom needs as a unique and exciting focal point. It's a well thought out accent piece that can transform an ordinary room into a gorgeous, luminous space. The outside dimensions are 26 x 32 inches, and each mirror within the nine panes is 7 x 9 inches. The frame profile is 1.25 inches wide, and the inside sash bars are each 1 inch wide and about 3/4 inch deep. Pattern: Shapes.