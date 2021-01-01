OFM Armless Guest and Reception Chair, Charcoal

Whether furnishing a waiting room, an office or any other high-traffic area, OFM's Armless Guest and Reception Chair, Model 405-VAM will provide a sense of classic uniqueness to any space. This chair includes a thickly padded 2.5" back and 3" seat that will cushion you during the time you spend in it. Virtually maintenance free, the vinyl covering is stain-resistant and easy to clean. Enhance variety in your space with five appealing color choices. The 17-gauge sturdy steel tube sled base with arms is easy to assemble and has a weight capacity up to 250lbs.