OFM 540 Ergo Office Chair Featuring Mesh Back And Seat With Optional Headrest, Blue

Features:COOLING MESH BACK WORK CHAIR: A breathable, 3 part ventilated design with a mesh contoured back and optional headrest provides comfort you can sink intoLUMBAR SUPPORT: Help relieve pressure and support your posture with seat depth adjustment for the forward and backward movement plus adjustable lumbar supportERGONOMIC OFFICE CHAIR: Synchro-Tilt Control allow user's feet to remain on the floor as they tilt for personalized adjustabilityADJUSTABLE ARM OFFICE CHAIR: 4D Adjustable Arms allow for height, front and back, arm width and arm pivoting adjustment for maximum customizationDURABLE OFFICE CHAIR: This stylish office chair boasts a chrome base with arm and caster accents. It can hold up to 275 lb and is ANSI/BIFMA certified. Backed by the OFM Limited Warranty.