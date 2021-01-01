Python Coder Gear SciPy NumPy Official Python Logo for Developers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This Python gear is great for computing programmer, computer science, geeks, coders and software developers. They think and breathe code in Python, not HTML, Javascript, PHP, C, C#, C++. This programmer meaning good is the only you need. If you program in Python, SciPy or NumPy, this is a must have good with the official Python logo to make software happen. Only a coder like you handling scripting language is ready for such a design like this. Perfect gift for geeks, students, and coders. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only