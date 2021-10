If you're the ultimate BTS fan, and you simply cannot get enough of this South Korean boy band's beats and lyrics, we have the perfect official BTS Kpop Bangtan Boys merchandise for you! Perfect for unrivalled BTS fans, this is surely the greatest BTS item for you. Ideal gift for birthday, graduation and Christmas occasions. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only