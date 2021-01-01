Official AK2000S Advanced Handheld Camera Gimbal Stabilizer for Sony a7RIII a7III a7SII a7RII a7II a9 Canon EOS R EOS RP M6 Mark II EOS 200DII.

Best Quality Guranteed. LightAK2000S stabilizer is made of ultra-light space-grade aluminum alloy with 1.2KG net weight. Flodable size is equal to a A4 paper, fit for normal bag and easy to carry. Shooting in Different Angles with Detachable HandleAK2000S gimbal has detachable versatile arm, switch between single handle and underslung position to use in more different shooting scenes. Unique LCD Touch Screen Enables One Hand OperationWithout APP, you can also directly operate the AK2000S to set up parameters and change working mode by the unique LCD touch screen. The screen can be locked to avoid random touch. 1 Charging for 3 Days Shooting14 hours working time thanks to built-in huge battery. Fully charged within 1.5 hours with 18W quick charge design. Advanced VersionBrushless follow focus kit is included in the parcel.