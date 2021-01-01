From mario badescu
OfficeJet Pro 9025 AllinOne Wireless Printer SinglePass Automatic Document Feeder and Two Paper Trays Smart Home Office Productivity and Dash.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. DIGITAL SETUP GUIDE INCLUDED: Get the Printer and a digital setup guide for Dash Replenishment, where you can save 10% on genuine ink with smart reorders SMART REORDERING: With Dash Replenishment, your printer detects when ink is running low and orders more when you need it at a 10% discount CHOOSE YOUR INK Dash Replenishment offers a variety of genuine ink to choose from, ensuring you always get the right supplies at the right time OPTIONAL: Dash Replenishment is an optional service and can be turned off at any time NO SUBSCRIPTION FEES: Pay only for what you need