OfficeJet Pro 9025 AllinOne Wireless Printer 1MR66A with InkCartridges 4 Colors

Best Quality Guranteed. Upgrade your office Replacing the office jet Pro 8720, This small Office printer offers faster printing at 24 pages per minute, a 35-page automatic document feeder, and is 39% smaller, Plus scans up to 2x faster than the office jet Pro 9010 Series Save time with smart tasks eliminate steps in repetitive tasks and sync to quick books, Google Drive, and more using smart tasksthe easiest way to digitize and organize receipts and business documents on your phone or printer Print remotely using smart app access your printer and Scanner, monitor ink levels, and Print, copy, and scan on the go with our highly-rated smart app. Fax transmission speed (letter) 4 sec per page Self-healing Wi-Fi ensures you stay connected by detecting issues and automatically undergoing up to 3 Stages of reconnection to keep your Wi-Fi stable and reliable 962 ink cartridges work with: OfficeJet Pro 90