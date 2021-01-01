OfficeJet Pro 9015 AllinOne Wireless Printer 1KR42A with High Yield Ink Cartridges 4 Colors

Best Quality Guranteed. Upgrade Your Office Replacing The Office Jet Pro 8710, This Small Office Printer Offers Faster Printing At 22 Pages Per Minute, Automatic 2 Sided Copy And Scan, A 35 Page Automatic Document Feeder, And Is 37 Percent Smaller Organize Documents 50 Percent Faster Eliminate Steps In Repetitive Tasks And Sync To Quickbooks, Google Drive, And More Using The Smart App's Unique Features; Easily Digitize And Organize Receipts And Business Documents On Your Phone Or Printer Print Remotely Using Smart App Access Your Printer And Scanner, Print, Copy, And Scan On The Go With Our Highly Rated Smart App Self Healing Wi Fi This Wireless Printer Detects Issues And Automatically Undergo Up To 3 Stages Of Reconnection To Keep Your Wi Fi Stable And Reliable