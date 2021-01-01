OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless AllinOne Photo Printer with XL Ink Bundle

Best Quality Guranteed. Print up to 2.5x more pages and replace cartridges less often, using original high-yield ink cartridges. Main functions of this color inkjet photo printer: copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, two-sided duplex printing and scanning, color touchscreen, automatic document feeder, Instant Ink ready so you'll never run out of ink, and more Set your business apart with original ink that delivers results you can rely on. Easily print when and where you need to from your smartphone, tablet, or notebook PC. Get convenient mobile printing options and mobile setup. Connect the way you want to with Ethernet and wireless networking OfficeJet Pro 6978 is ideal for the home office or small workgroups that need professional-quality, affordable color with powerful productivity and fast functionality Original Cartridge Yield (approx.): ~825 pages Black, ~825 pages Cyan, ~825 pages