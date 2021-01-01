From anysun

Office Task Desk Chair Swivel Home Plastic Chairs with Comfortable and Breathable Cushion,Adjustable Height,Navy Blue

Description

Office Task Desk Chair Swivel Home Plastic Chairs  This is a chair fit for any room. The seat itself features a strong but flexible plastic backrest and comfortable seat that enjoys a breathable mesh cover in a vibrant color. Designed for comfort even over prolonged use, the soft padding relieves pressure, while the mesh cover keeps you cool. The chair has full height adjustment operated by a simple lever, while the five legs use excellent robust construction for strong and sturdy support at all times. Features *Made of polypropylene (PP) plastic structure, mesh fabric covering, metal base *The chair has full height adjustment operated by a simple lever: Perfect for use *Comfortable and ergonomic with properly shaped backrest and the appropriately filled seat *Multi-directional wheels on each leg, this is a chair that is easy to move *The soft padding relieves pressure, while the mesh cover keeps you cool  Product Details Swivel:Yes Tilt Mechanism:No Seat Height Adjustment:Yes Weight Capacity:250 lb. Net Weight:12 lb.

