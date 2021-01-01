Office Desk Mat Mouse Pad, Computer Keyboard Mouse Mat for Office and Home, 26.8x13"(Light Grey)

[Large and Perfect Size]: The size of this extended mouse & keyboard pad is 68 x 33cm (26.8 x 13inch) which will fit your desktop perfectly and provide perfect movement space [Material]: Made of high quality felt material, dust-proof, anti-static and anti-scratch; Easy to fold for storage [Non-slip Rubber Base]: Dense slip-resistant shading can firmly grip the desktop to provide stable operation of the mouse and keyboard. It can effectively prevent the mouse and keyboard from sliding and moving [Wide Application]: This big keyboard pad is ideal for office, home, writing, gaming, etc; This is also a perfect gift idea for your friends who are addicted to work or computer games [100% Satisfaction]: If you have any question about this item, please feel free to contact us, we will help you within 24 hours on week days