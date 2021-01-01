From osp home furnishings
OSP Home Furnishings Office Chairs Blue - Black & Blue BOA II Faux Leather Gaming Chair
Advertisement
Black & Blue BOA II Faux Leather Gaming Chair. Take their gaming experience to the next level with this sturdy gaming chair that features ergonomic support, one-touch pneumatic chair adjustments, a locking-tilt feature and 360 degree rotation.Assembled dimensions: 28.5'' W x 47.5'' H x 26'' DSeat: 17.75"Nylon / steel / plywood / polyester /polyurethane foamAssembly requiredImported