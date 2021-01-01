From techni mobili
Techni Mobili Office Chairs White - White & Gray Techni Sport Gaming Chair
Advertisement
White & Gray Techni Sport Gaming Chair. Roll between your work space and gaming set-up in this chair. It has comfortable features to keep you relaxed and remain focused on tasks.FeaturesHeight-adjustable memory foam seat150o reclining backTilt and tension mechanism controlErgonomic and adjustable headrestLumbar support cushionProduct details29.5'' W x 49.25'' H x 25.5'' DSeat: 18.25'' H to 22'' HPolyurethane / steel baseImported