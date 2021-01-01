From williston forge
Office Chair In Vintage Whiskey Top Grain Leather
Country : ChinaInclude : Executive Office Chair * 1Product Size : 24" x 25" x 32"HSeat Size : 20"L x 20"D x 19"HAssembly Required : YesStyle : Vintage, IndustrialRomance : Our durable Hallie office chair gets its industrial look from oversized button tufted back and vintage top grain leather. The 5-star swivel base fitted with casters, it keeps you moving from one task to the next. Some Assembly Required.Product Details : KD, Executive Arm Office Chair (Mid-Back) : Seat: Swivel & Tilt Backrest (No Lift) : Button Tufted : Padded Back & Seat: Top Grain Leather Cushion : Nailhead Trim (Outside Backres) : 5-Star Base w/Casters: Metal Base : Wooden Armrest with Metal Frame: (Rbw) (Not Removable-Fixed), Armrest Size: 26"H (66cm)Color : Vintage Whiskey Top Grain LeatherMaterials : Top Grain Leather, Foam, Ply, Iron Metal FrameStorage : NO StorageStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Seat: Swivel (No Lift) : Armrest Size: 26"HNW CTN (LBS) : 44Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 250Lbs