Office Chair, Ergonomic Gaming Chair High Back Computer Desk Chair Reclining Video Game Chair PU Leather Executive Swivel Chair with Adjustable Armrests and Lumbar Support, Grey

【Recliner Gaming Chair】This gaming recliner can be used as a transformer chair that reclines from 90 to 150 degree.It is suitable for gaming, working, watching movies and napping. While seated, pull handle up(next to the seat on your right), and adjust the reclining angle according to your needs to have a good rest. Press the button on the armrests - and you can lock any height you need. The armrests are soft, comfortable for your arms to relax. 【Ergonomic Office Chair】The included headrest and lumbar pillow will take the pressure off of your neck and low back areas. Our lumbar support cushion is one of the essential work from home accessories for increasing comfort while working long hours at the desk. Our lumbar cushion has dual adjustable straps, that can be secured tightly. Let this chair become your backpain-free experience when sitting by the writing desk, standing desk, laptop table, pc desk, gaming desk, ect. 【High Back Computer Gaming Chair】The high back design features ergonomic and comfortable padding of the backrest, extending to the upper back for greater and gentle support. This office chair features with adjustable height (Full height: 47.83-51.57 inch), that you can change according to your needs. This chair is a real fresh breath for your home, gaming room, office, or even conference room. 【Video Game Chair】The chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain, but also keeps you steady when you need to work. Our premium PU leather is more durable due to its scratch-proof, fading resistant and easy to clean nature.Also it can become a perfect present for your family and friends birthdays or different holidays, such as Mother's or Father's day, Christmas, Thanksgiving, etc. 【Warm Tips】Our gaming chair will come togetherwith all hardware & necessary tools. Please follow the instruction to assemble it. We will provide accessories replacement service. We will try our best to solve any product problem for you.