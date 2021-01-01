Office by kathy ireland® Method 59" Computer Desk, Century Walnut (KI70501K)

The Office by kathy ireland method 59" computer desk combines metal and wood to celebrate the unique styling of mid-century modern design. Express your unique style and personality while working hard for years with the commercial-grade Office by kathy ireland Method 59" computer desk. Whether you're at work from home parent, small business owner or entrepreneur, Method gives your office the urban appeal of mid-century modern styling with a beautiful blend of metal and wood. Constructed of 100% thermally fused laminate, the durable computer desk surface resists scratches and stains. The titanium finished metal base provides structural strength with an attractive open design allowing ample legroom. From Office by kathy ireland, the Method collection comes with a 6-year manufacturer's warranty and meets ANSI/BIFMA standards. See the full line of commercial office furniture to expand your workplace. Give your office a uniquely modern charm with Method. American made with U.S. and imported parts..Durable thermally fused laminate work surface in a century walnut finish with a titanium-finished metal base.6-year manufacturer limited warranty.Assembly required.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA and ANSI/SOHO standards.American-made with US and imported parts.Offers multiple layout options with coordinating products including 30"W desk return (sold separately).Modern furnishing style, rectangular shape.Assembled dimensions: 29.66"H x 59.45"W x 29.37"D.Accepts keyboard tray (sold separately) in a left, center, and right position.Thoughtful, quality construction methods provide faster and easier assembly.Desktop supports up to 200 lbs. and includes cable management.Space-saving 59"W x 30"D computer desk design complements variety of workspaces while giving you room to spread out