Office by kathy ireland® Method 2-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet w/Hutch, Locking, Letter/Legal, Natural Maple, 29.76" (MTH012ACSU)

Stylish yet functional, the Office by kathy ireland Method lateral file cabinet with hutch offers a unique blend of metal and wood. Embrace the unique styling of mid-century modern design and enjoy ample storage with the Office by kathy ireland Method lateral file cabinet with hutch. The 2-drawer cabinet offers a beautiful and durable metal base along with titanium finished hardware. Constructed of 100% thermally fused laminate, the filing cabinet fends off scratches and stains to maintain the attractive design. Organize your most important paperwork in the full-extension file drawers, which open effortlessly on smooth ball-bearing slides. A single lock secures both drawers for your privacy. With durable shelves and a metal frame, the Hutch mounts to the lateral file cabinet and offers open display space for books, photos, and more. From Office by kathy ireland, the Method collection comes with a 6-year warranty and meets ANSI/BIFMA standards. American made with U.S. and imported parts..Lock included.Assembly required.Comes backside-finished.File drawers open on full-extension ball bearing slides for a smooth, easy reach to letter- and legal-size papers.Bundle includes: two-drawer lateral file cabinet and bookcase hutch.6-year manufacturer limited warranty.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA and ANSI/SOHO standards.American-made with US and imported parts.Dimensions: 67.67"H x 29.76"W x 19.76"D.Durable office furniture is constructed of 100% thermally fused laminate in a natural maple finish with titanium-finished hardware and metal base.Face front lock with interchangeable core secures both drawers.Lateral file cabinet with two drawers features mid-century modern styling that provides perfect look for start-up, loft, or creative workspace.Hutch offers open shelving for storage and display