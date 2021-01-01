Bush Business Furniture Office 500 27"-47" Adjustable U-Shaped Executive Desk with Drawers, Storm Gray (OF5005SGSU)

The Bush Business Furniture Office 500 72"W height-adjustable U-shaped executive desk with drawers offers an ergonomic workspace with professional style. With its impressive breakfront design and the flexibility to sit or stand at the push of a button, this executive desk with drawers presents a perfect workspace for the modern professional. Take a prominent position in your private office as you spread out on a spacious wraparound desk with built-in wire management. The 48"W x 24"D height-adjustable standing desk lifts anywhere from 27" to 47" and includes four presets that allow you to change positions quickly and easily throughout the day. Two lockable file cabinets fit under the fixed desktop for easy access to legal-, letter-, and A4-size paperwork and supplies. This adjustable desk with storage is tested to meet ANSI/BIFMA standards for safety and performance..Dimensions: 29.82"H x 47.6"W x 23.35"D height-adjustable desk; 29.82"H x 71.02"W x 35.43"D executive desk; 29.82"H x 71.02"W x 23.35"D credenza desk.Fixed and adjustable desktops support up to 200 lbs. each.Assembly required.American-made with US and imported parts.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.File drawers open on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides and accept legal-, letter-, and A4-size paperwork.Adjustable desk bridge lifts anywhere from 27" to 46.7" from the floor at the push of a button; four presets store your favorite heights for quick adjustments.Available in your choice of stylish black walnut, sand oak, modern hickory, and storm gray finishes with light silver drawer pulls.10-year manufacturer limited warranty.Bundle includes: 71.02"W x 35.43"D executive desk, 71.02"W x 23.35"D credenza desk, 47.6"W x 23.35"D height-adjustable standing desk, 16"W three-drawer file cabinet, 16"W two-drawer file cabinet.Features a scratch- and stain-resistant thermally fused laminate finish.File cabinets fit underneath the office desk for easy access to paperwork and supplies; drawers lock to protect sensitive documents and personal items.Ergonomic desk with five drawers is finished on all sides to look great facing any direction.Wraparound U-shaped desk surface offers plenty of room for materials and has built-in wire management grommets to keep cords and cables out of the way.Thermally fused laminate over composite wood in a storm gray finish.Height-adjustable U-shaped executive desk with drawers offers an ergonomic workspace with professional style