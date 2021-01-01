Bush Business Furniture Office 500 27"-47" Adjustable Desk with Storage and Bookcase, Sand Oak (OF5006SOSU)

The Bush Business Furniture Office 500 71"W height-adjustable standing desk with storage and bookcase presents an ergonomic workspace solution designed for the modern professional. The desktop lifts anywhere from 27" to 47" from the floor, and four presets save your favorite heights for quick adjustments. Steel legs support the work surface for a weight capacity of 200 lbs. The low storage cabinet features one file drawer, one box drawer, and two shelves for organization. Both drawers can be locked to protect personal items and sensitive legal-, letter-, and A4-size documents. Use the five-shelf bookcase with doors to store reference materials while showcasing your favorite pictures, decorations, and awards. This adjustable desk with storage is tested to meet ANSI/BIFMA standards for safety and performance and is backed by a 10-year manufacturer limited warranty. American-made with US and imported parts..Dimensions: 27"-46.7"H x 71.02"W x 29.37"D standing desk; 70.08"H x 35.67"W x 15.35"D bookcase; 23.20"H x 44.21"W x 20.59"D storage.Assembly required.American-made with US and imported parts.File drawer opens on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides for easy access to legal-, letter-, and A4-size paperwork.Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.Adjustable desk lifts anywhere from 27" to 46.7" from the floor at the push of a button; four presets store your favorite heights for quick adjustments.Bundle includes: 71.02"W x 29.37"D height-adjustable standing desk, 44.21"W low storage cabinet with drawers and shelves, and 35.67"W five-shelf bookcase with doors.Durable laminate surface resists scratches and stains while a welded 16-gauge steel base allows the desktop to support up to 200 lbs..Adjustable standing desk, storage, and bookcase offer an ergonomic workspace with professional style.10-year manufacturer limited warranty.Ergonomic desk uses quiet UL-listed electric motors; included 10' power cord plugs into a standard wall outlet.Thermally fused laminate over composite wood in a sand oak finish.Tall bookcase features two cabinets for concealed storage along with plenty of open space to display pictures and decorations.Available in your choice of stylish black walnut, sand oak, modern hickory, and storm gray finishes with light silver hardware.Low storage cabinet offers a file drawer, box drawer, and two shelves to organize a variety of materials; drawers lock to protect sensitive documents and personal items