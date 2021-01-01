From bush business furniture
Bush Business Furniture Office 500 72W X 36D Executive Desk With Drawers, Lateral File Cabinets And Hutch In Modern Hickory
Highlighted by its distinctive breakfront design, the bush business furniture office executive desk with drawers, lateral file cabinets, and hutch present a workspace that showcases the style and personality of today's professionals. Spread out on a scratch and stain-resistant thermally fused laminate desktop that supports up to 200 pounds and offers built-in wire management to keep cords and cables out of the way while you work. Two 3 drawer file cabinets fit underneath the work surface for quick access to important documents and supplies. Organize additional legal, letter, and A4-sized paperwork inside the set of two lateral file cabinets, both of which feature a pair of lockable drawers that hold up to 88 pounds each and are designed to open one at a time for maximum stability. The hutch attaches to the filing cabinets to provide plenty of open shelving for books, pictures, and decorations along with a small storage cabinet for miscellaneous items. This modern desk with storage set is tested to meet ANSI/BIFMA quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by the bush business furniture 10-year manufacturer's warranty. Color: Snad Oak