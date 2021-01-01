Blue Star Group Off-The-Wall Brella 9 ft. Patio Half Umbrella in Antique Beige Olefin

What a great new idea. Off-The-Wall Brella is a half-canopy patio umbrella that stands, without attachment, flush against a wall, window, sliding glass door or any vertical surface. This decorative and portable faux-awning provides cooling shade and welcomed protection from the elements. Now, homeowner’s and condominium dwellers alike can open their drapes to enjoy the view and be sheltered from the hot sun or rain. The Antique Beige canopy is made of Olefin fabric for long lasting durability and color. The sturdy frame has a tough, powder coat, Champagne color finish and a hand crank for easy raising and lowering of the canopy. Fully opened, the umbrella stands 99 in. H x 106 in. W x 54 in. D. When closed, the upper pole and canopy can be separated from the lower pole for compact storage. Purchasing an Off-The-Wall Brella, Custom Cast Base (Item # CCB-2) is recommended. The stable 40 lb. Custom Cast Base is specially designed to withstand movement from the wind. No tools needed.