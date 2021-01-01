BIG WHEEL GEAR Off Roading Rock Crawler Sporty Side UTV Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This Off Highway Vehicle SXS looks great with all four tires digging in four low! Makes a perfect gift for trail riders, extreme sports fans, off-roading lovers, four-wheeler ATV, and dirt bike motocross riders, or any OHV recreational area map plotters. Is your GPS covered in dirt and mud? Does your idea of a good time include scouting trails and getting stuck? This cool UTV gear makes a statement and looks good doing it hooked up with big tires and brush guards for pulling gears and blasting trails. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only