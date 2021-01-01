From honey-can-do
Honey-Can-Do OFC-03714 24 Inch Tall Woven Fabric 3-Drawer Storage Container Espresso Indoor Furniture Storage Nightstand
Advertisement
Honey-Can-Do OFC-03714 24 Inch Tall Woven Fabric 3-Drawer Storage Container Features:Perfect for organizing clothes, tools, office supplies and moreDouble woven design provides ample support for bulkier or heavier itemsPowder-coated steel wire frame resists bending and maintains shape and formBuilt-in carrying handles makes transportation easyA great piece to help furnish your home desk or officeLimited lifetime warranty for the original ownerSpecifications:Height: 24"Length: 12"Width: 12" Nightstand Espresso