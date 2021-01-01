of Two Rustic Wooden Cable Management Box Cord Organizer Large Storage Holder for Desk TV Computer USB Hub System to Cover and Hide Power Strips.

EASE YOUR LIFE WITH THIS OF 2 CABLE BOXES - Use the LARGER SIZE (15.7' x 6.3' x 5.1') for FLOOR USAGE to hide all of your outlet cables of your TV. Then use the MEDIUM SIZE box (9.25' x 4.7' x 4.7') for your DESK for the cords of your Computer and for your Smartphone ONLY REAL WOOD, NO PLASTIC - Only made The lid of our box is also available as a tray to store smartphones or other small devices while keeping the wires nicely popping out STYLISH RUSTIC INDUSTRIAL DESIGN - Our unique design has been developed to make the most modern cable management box that adds taste to your storage solutions with a nice cover 3 OUTLETS FOR MAXIMUM VERSATILITY - the 3 outlets allow the boxes to be versatile in in positioning your boxes according to the cables and electrical plugs position KIDS AND PET FRIENDLY - Our cable management boxes protect kids and pets from directly touching the power strips and other electrical equipment and mean