of 3 3 Cable Management Boxes + 3 Wire Ties Large Cord Box Organizers to Hold and Hide Power Strip Charger Adapter Power Cord Charging Station USB.

OF 3 DIFFERENT SIZES - Large(15.9' x 6.2' x 5.4'), Medium(12.6' x 5.3' x 5.1') and Small(9.3' x 4.5' x 4.7'). Store all the outlet apparatuses including multiple power strips, cords, adapters, splitters, etc. MANAGEMENT & VENTILATION SYSTEM - the sides have a large opening at each end to allow for the power chords to fit in the box then exit to the power connections in wall and equipment providing plenty of cooling. KIDS & PETS FRIENDLY - Clasp design to protect kids and pets from the power strips and other electrical equipment. ELECTRICALLY INSULATED - Material is stronger and more impact resistant than other plastics, which allow you to safely manage and customize your cable wire cord plug organization or clean-up effort. FREE CABLE TIES - Each box comes with a plastic strap (39 long) to manage your wires, and you can cut it to the length you need.